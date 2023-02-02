All trips leave from Solon Rec. Park. Call 319-430-8655 for reservations
Friday, March 24
Bluff Lake
Leave from Rec. Park at 2:00 p.m., 15-passenger van.
Thursday, April 20
Great River Road, Clinton Eagle Point Park, Sabula Wildlife Area, Bellevue State Park, Dubuque, Breitbach Restaurant, Guttenberg Roadside Overlook, McGregor’s Pike Peak, Marquette, Harper’s Ferry, Lansing Veteran’s Park
Limit of 36
Thursday, May 18
Kalona, Ila Miller Mennonite Meal/Golden Delight Bakery, String Town/Community Store & Annex/Perry Bender Greenhouse
Leave Rec Park 11:00, limit of 36
Restaurant Runs
Thursday, Feb. 9 – Big Grove, noon dining, personal cars
Meal and a Movie (M&M)
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Ticket to Paradise” with George Clooney and Julia Roberts
Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, arrive at 11:00 a.m., dine at 11:30, meal cost $4.00
“Dean’s Dream” to be shown Feb. 15
You are invited to view the film “Dean’s Dream” at Senior Dining in the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. Dine or just view the movie. To dine call 319-624-2251 by 11:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 to reserve. Cost $4.00, come at 11:00. To just view the movie, please arrive before 12:30 p.m.
This film, produced by Barry Sharp and John Reynolds honors Dean Trump, who opened the Solon Hardware Store in 1975 with his wife Carolyn. The film was first shown in 2020 at the Middle School auditorium. Dean has been gone for 45 years, but Carolyn and Delores Kasper continue the store’s work.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen, 319-360-3279, to request an enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transportation to medical appointments.