Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others. Solon Senior Support can be found online at www.solonseniorsupport.org. To receive a paper copy of the newsletter in the mail call Sandy at 319-430-8655.
Mark your calendars for the pharmacy “Brown Bag” event
Saturday, March 11, 9:00 a.m. – Noon at the Solon United Methodist Church
Bring in all of your current or expired medications and pharmacy students from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy will be on-site to answer any questions that you may have.
Snow Angels
If you will need help with snow removal this winter, please contact Jill at 319-624-2773 and leave a message or email solonseniors@gmail.com.
Tech Thursdays with the high school students to resume!
We are finalizing our plans and will have dates and a location soon!
Having trouble with your cell phone, iPad or laptop computer? Our Solon High School students can help! We will be resuming Tech Thursdays in late February. Watch your newsletter (and the Solon Economist) for updates and get your technology questions ready!
Looking for Pen Pals
Our high school student group would like to be Pen Pals with some senior citizens – they would like to exchange cards and letters! If you are interested in becoming a Pen Pal, please call Jill at 319-624-2773 and leave a message with your name and phone number. We will match you up with a high school volunteer.
Grandparent Scam alert
You may have heard of this, but it bears repeating!
In a typical Grandparent scam, a con artist calls or emails the victim posing as a relative in distress or someone claiming to represent the relative (such as a lawyer or law enforcement agent). The “relative” of the grandparent explains she is in trouble and needs their grandparent to wire them funds that will be used for bail money, lawyer’s fees, hospital bills, or another fictitious expense.
Resist the pressure to act quickly!
Try to contact your grandchild or another family member to determine whether or not the call is legitimate. Never wire money based on a request made over the phone or in an email…especially overseas. Wiring money is like giving cash, once you send it, you can’t get it back.
Winter Education Series
The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a Winter Education Series in partnership with LeadingAge Iowa, AARP, Dementia Friends, and the Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia Prevention program.
All programs are virtual via ZOOM at 12:00 p.m. CST.
Feb. 22 – Dementia Conversations
March 1 – Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
For more information, or to register, call 319-356-6090.
Chair Yoga update
Julie will be out of town in January and February, but Chair Yoga is continuing at 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:00 a.m. Wednesdays with her awesome videos. Keep your body healthy and strong!
Want to join Johnson County Pickleball Club?
Contact Janet Luedtka, 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmailcom, or Jill Weetman, 319-330-8961 or solonseniors@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year. Fees for usage of the Family Life Center (FLC) are $40/year and donations are gladly accepted. Pickleball is played Monday-Friday (new players and drills Tuesday/Thursday) from 9:00 a.m.-noon at the Family Life Center.
Zumba!
Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Solon Community Center gymnasium. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is only $1! Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun.
Solon Community Center activities
Yoga: Tuesdays 6-7:00 p.m. $10 drop-in or $48 for the six-week session. Bring a yoga mat. Meets at the Solon Community Center
Meets at the Solon Community Center
