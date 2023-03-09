Nomination forms for the 17th annual Solon Senior of the Year must be received by Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Solon Senior Advocates established the award in 2006. The Solon Senior of the Year is a senior citizen from the Solon area who has shared their expertise, time, and effort as a volunteer in the community, including programs and activities that benefit the lives of our seniors. In 2018 Solon Senior Advocates created the Nominating Committee made up of past Solon Senior of the Year recipients. The nominating committee first made recommendations for the 2019 annual award and, with the approval of the Senior Advocates, formalized the eligibility and selection criteria. Current committee members are Rita Brannaman, Jeanne Erhart, Phyllis Fiala, Dave Frisbie, Pat Ikan, Larry Meister and Marcy Olson.

The nominating committee will make recommendations to the Solon Senior Advocates Board, and the Board will select the recipient. The recipient will be recognized at a meeting of the Solon City Council and during the annual Beef Days parade. Nomination forms are available at Solon City Hall, Solon Public library and Solon Post Office. Please contact Pat Ikan, Nomination Committee chairperson, for more information or a nomination form at P.O. Box 148, Solon, IA 52333, pikan@southslope.net or (319) 624-2643.

