SOLON — For six weeks Solon kids from preschool through sixth grade learned the fundamentals of football as they competed in the Parks & Recreation Department’s youth flag football program.

A total of 181 kids participated on 21 teams with games held Monday nights at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) under the tutelage of volunteer coaches. While preschool-fourth grade played against each other, ten fifth and sixth graders competed in a league with Mount Vernon and Lisbon.

