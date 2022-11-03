Volunteer coaches formed the backbone of the Solon Parks & Recreation Dept. youth flag football program, which ran for six weeks at the SRNA. Here, Pat Swancutt meets with his 49ers on the final night of the 2022 season.
The Lion’s quarterback finds himself in danger of being “sacked” as a teammate rushes in to the rescue on the final night of the Solon Parks & Recreation Dept. flag football season Monday, October 17 at the SRNA.
Instead of “hiking” the ball, this center turned and handed it to her quarterback during kindergarten action on the final night of the Solon Parks & Recreation Dept. flag football season Monday, October 17 at the SRNA.
SOLON — For six weeks Solon kids from preschool through sixth grade learned the fundamentals of football as they competed in the Parks & Recreation Department’s youth flag football program.
A total of 181 kids participated on 21 teams with games held Monday nights at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) under the tutelage of volunteer coaches. While preschool-fourth grade played against each other, ten fifth and sixth graders competed in a league with Mount Vernon and Lisbon.
Now, with fall sports in the books, the focus turns to winter sports and basketball with three programs on tap:
“Junior Hoopers” – 1st-2nd grade boys and 1st-2nd grade girls meeting Sundays from Nov. 13 through Dec. 18 at the Solon Community Center.
5 vs. 5 girls – 3rd, 4th, and 5th-6th graders. Practices started the week of October 24 and games will be held Saturday mornings Nov. 12 through Dec. 17 at the Community Center.
5 vs. 5 boys – 3rd, 4th, and 5th-6th graders. Practices will start the week of January 9 and games will be held Saturday mornings Jan. 21 through Feb. 25 at the Community Center.