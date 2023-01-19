Cornell fifth-year wrestlers Casey Allen and Jacob Sherzer both took runner-up in their final collegiate home tournament at Saturday's Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invitational in the arena of the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

Aided by eight total placewinners, the host Rams compiled 117.5 points and finished a strong third in a 16-team field that featured six Top 25 programs. Cornell outscored No. 1 Wartburg (105), No. 8 Loras (96.5), No. 18 Luther (80.5) and No. 24 UW-Oshkosh (70).

