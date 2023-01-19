Cornell fifth-year wrestlers Casey Allen and Jacob Sherzer both took runner-up in their final collegiate home tournament at Saturday's Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invitational in the arena of the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
Aided by eight total placewinners, the host Rams compiled 117.5 points and finished a strong third in a 16-team field that featured six Top 25 programs. Cornell outscored No. 1 Wartburg (105), No. 8 Loras (96.5), No. 18 Luther (80.5) and No. 24 UW-Oshkosh (70).
No. 16 Coe claimed the team title with 214.5 points, followed by No. 4 Augsburg with 154.
The undefeated and 20th-ranked Allen (7-0) won four matches to advance to the championship match at 165 pounds before medically forfeiting in the finals. He earned a 3-0 semifinal win over UW-Platteville's Matt Rogge. Allen added a pin and major decision during his 4-0 day.
Sherzer (11-4) placed second in the 174-pound bracket with a 4-1 mark. He lost an 11-1 major decision to Loras' top-seeded Zeb Gnida in the finals. Sherzer pinned his first two opponents. He won 8-3 in the quarterfinals and 8-4 over Augsburg's Adam Sylvester in the semis.
First-year Gabriel Smith (22-9) finished third at 157 in his CKMD debut. He prevailed 6-3 over Augsburg's Lukas Paulson in the third-place bout. Smith's 4-1 effort included a pin and technical fall.
The Rams received fourth-place performances from sophomore Cael McLaren at 184 and Treyten Steffen at 197. McLaren (16-9) recorded two bonus-point wins. Steffen (13-8) went 3-2 with three pins.
First-year Jackson Brinker took fifth at 197. Landon Card finished sixth at 149 and Drake Fox eighth at heavyweight.
Cornell placewinners
149 – Landon Card (6th, 4-2). 157 – Gabriel Smith (3rd, 4-1). 165 – Casey Allen (2nd, 4-0). 174 – Jacob Sherzer (2nd, 4-1). 184 – Cael McLaren (4th, 2-2). 197 – Treyten Steffen (4th, 3-2), Jackson Brinker (5th, 4-2). 285 – Drake Fox (8th, 2-3).
Coming up – The Rams compete in a dual meet against Iowa Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Thursday (today) in Mount Pleasant.