The Cornell softball team dropped both ends of Saturday's Midwest Conference doubleheader, 7-1 and 10-2 in five innings, to MWC leader Illinois College at Kamp Softball Field.

The Rams fell short to the top-seeded Lady Blues after the home team used a five-run sixth inning in Game 1 and an eight-run first inning in Game 2 to secure both wins.

