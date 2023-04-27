The Cornell softball team dropped both ends of Saturday's Midwest Conference doubleheader, 7-1 and 10-2 in five innings, to MWC leader Illinois College at Kamp Softball Field.
The Rams fell short to the top-seeded Lady Blues after the home team used a five-run sixth inning in Game 1 and an eight-run first inning in Game 2 to secure both wins.
The Rams' lone score in Game 1 came on a Syndi Coleman single that scored Peyton Sohrada from third who reached on a double and advance on a groundout. Souhrada extended her hitting streak to three games as she went 3-of-6 in series against the Lady Blues.
Daelynn Rhoades (7-6) took the loss one after pitching a complete game in Game 1, allowing seven runs, seven hits, while striking out four and walking two. Rhoades held the Lady Blues scoreless through the first three innings.
The Lady Blues in Game 2 scored eight runs in the first inning in a hot start that consisted of four singles, three walks, and three errors.
Alyssa Pearson (3-10) pitched 0.2 innings, allowing eight runs and three hits before being replaced by Hannah Rhoades who went 4.0 innings and allowed two runs and eight hits.
Erin Puck had a hit in each game to pace Cornell's attack. Puck has 41 hits on the year to lead the team.
Earlier in the week, the Rams picked up 5-3 and 5-4 losses to Lake Forest.
No. 9 hitter Addie Bowman delivered a key two-out, three-run double and then came around to score on a hit by Erin Puck that put Cornell ahead 4-3 in the second inning of Game 2. Lake Forest regained the lead at 5-4 in the top of the fifth, scoring on a throwing error and two-out single.
The Rams left two runners on base in the fifth and also threatened in the seventh when a Caitlin Babcock single brought the winning run to the plate with one out. The Foresters induced a lineout to shortstop and struck out the final batter to secure the sweep.
Cornell had seven players record a hit in the nightcap, which saw the Foresters take an early 3-0 lead.
In Game 1, the Foresters took advantage of four Cornell errors that led to three unearned runs against starting pitcher Daelynn Rhoades (7-5). Rhoades went the distance in the circle, allowing seven hits and striking out eight.
First baseman Zoie Harvey went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace Cornell's lineup. Harvey had an RBI groundout during a two-run fourth inning, when the Rams closed within 4-3.
Babcock and Claire Gugerty each added a single for the Rams, who were outhit 7-3 for the game.