First Street bridge work began this week

Work on the bridge on First Street West/Mount Vernon Road over the railroad tracks begins this week.

According to V and K Engineering, work began Monday, Oct. 31. The road is to be taken down to one lane of travel during the span of the work, and work is slated to be completed Monday, Nov. 7.

Flaggers were expected to be on site Wednesday, Nov. 2, Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to noon to help direct travel.

The repairs for the bridge were bid earlier this fall by the City of Mount Vernon. Contractors have been working with Union Pacific to find a time the needed repairs can be made to the bridge.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic or travel delays because of the one lane road or seek alternate travel routes around the roadway.