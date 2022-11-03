Jammie Bradshaw
Buy Now

Jammie Bradshaw

JOHNSON COUNTY — Five candidates are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election seeking two open seats on the County Board of Supervisors.

Incumbent Democrat Jon Green is seeking to retain his seat. Also on the ballot are fellow Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz, Republicans Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw, and Eric Heick (no party).

Recommended for you