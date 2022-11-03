JOHNSON COUNTY — Five candidates are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election seeking two open seats on the County Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Democrat Jon Green is seeking to retain his seat. Also on the ballot are fellow Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz, Republicans Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw, and Eric Heick (no party).
In an effort to present these candidates to our readers, the Solon Economist reached out to all five campaigns with a series of questions.
This week, Eric Heick and Jammie Bradshaw have responded, and Heick’s responses are printed below. Phill Hemingway’s and V Fixmer-Oraiz’s responses were printed previously.
Erick Heick is a lifelong resident of rural Johnson County who grew up on his family’s farm and attended West Branch Community Schools. After high school he attended Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in agronomy and seed science. Currently Heick works as a field research associate as well as on his family’s farm with his dad and brother.
“My dad grew up on our family farm and my mom grew up on a farm in rural Cedar County. I have one sibling, my younger brother.”
Why are you running for a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors? And why do you feel qualified to hold such office – why should voters hire you to represent them?
I am running for the Board of Supervisors because I feel that the board is lacking representation from the rural parts of Johnson County, and especially someone with a background in agriculture. I feel that I will be able to bring different perspectives to the board than what is currently there as well as the ability to better represent the residents of rural Johnson County.
I feel I am qualified to hold this office because I have experience in managing budgets, analyzing data to make informed decisions, and planning for future development from both my experience on my family’s farm as well as my work as a research associate. I feel voters should choose me to represent them because I will be able to bring a new and different perspective to the board as well as a willingness to work with all people to make the decisions to make Johnson County a better place to live and work.”
What do you see as the highest priority issue facing Johnson County? Why? And as one vote on the board, how would you address it?
“I think the highest priority issue facing Johnson county is finding a way to balance the needs of both rural and urban residents of the county. Speaking with many resident in the rural parts of the county they feel that the board fails to represent them and has the issues of the urban population as their priority. As one vote on the board I would address this issue by seeking out the opinions and priorities of rural residents and making sure they get addressed by the board. As a resident of rural Johnson county I feel I would be well positioned to hear these issues and bring them to the boards attention.”
What are some other high-priority issues, as you see them?
Rural EMS is another high priority issue for me, the county has a great ambulance service but in the rural parts of the county when there is a medical emergency the first people on the scene to provide lifesaving care are generally going to be first responders with a volunteer fire department. Across the state volunteer departments are struggling to recruit EMS professionals to ensure when those calls come in there is someone on scene able to provide lifesaving care as soon as possible. As a member of the board I would look into what could be done at the county level to help alleviate this issue. Another issue I see is finding ways to support small local businesses as well as making the county a more inviting place for new businesses to open. I would be interested in looking into what the board could do to encourage more small businesses to open in the smaller towns in the county.”
With a currently 100% Democratic Board of Supervisors, do you feel Republicans/conservatives have a voice in Johnson County and that their interests are being represented? If elected, how would you ensure all residents of Johnson County are heard and represented?
“Board meetings are open to residents of the county and no matter if a resident is a Democrat, Republican, or Independent they all have the same right to voice their opinions and concerns at the meetings. All voices in the county can be heard but then it is a matter of if the members of the board address the concerns of those residents. All voters have a vote and that is their loudest voice, if I am elected, I would work to ensure that the needs of all residents are addressed whether they are Republicans, Democrats, Independents, rural, or urban, my door will be open to everyone, and I will work to come up with solutions that are agreeable with all residents of the county.”