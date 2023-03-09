Jake Benzing grabs a rebound Tuesday, Dec. 6 against Vinton-Shellsburg. Benzing, who led the Spartans with 407 points this season, was a unanimous WaMaC East All Conference Boys Basketball First Team pick.
Sean Stahle (1) and Gehrig Turner (30) watch as Oaken Foster (21) takes aim for a free throw attempt Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Marion High School. Turner was an All-Conference Second Team pick while Stahle and Foster received WaMaC Recognition.
SOLON — Five varsity Spartans were recently named to WaMaC All-Conference Boys Basketball teams for the East division.
Jake Benzing was a unanimous pick for the East First Team.
A junior, Benzing led Solon with 407 points hitting 161 of 307 field goals for 52.4%, 44 of 95 three-point baskets for 46.3%, and sinking 41 of 49 free throws for 83.7%. He also led the team in rebounds with 132, made a team-high 11 blocks, and had 19 assists, and 25 steals.
Gehrig Turner and Vince Steinbrech were named to the Second Team.
Turner, a junior, was second on the squad in points with 224 making 69/154 field goals for 44.8%, 20/57 three-pointers for 35.1%, and hitting 66/91 free throws for 72.5%. He made 79 rebounds, 57 assists, and a team high 40 steals.
Steinbrech, also a junior, produced 218 points (third in points) sinking 73/157 field goals for 46.5%, 7/28 three-pointers for 25%, and shooting 65/82 from the stripe for 79.3%. He had 104 rebounds, 44 assists, and 32 steals.
Sean Stahle and Oaken Foster earned WaMaC Recognition for their efforts this season as well.
Stahle, a senior, produced 179 points making 63/130 field goals for 48.5%, 19/50 three-point baskets for 38%, and hit 34/55 free throws for 61.8%. He made 63 rebounds, a team-high 72 assists, and 28 steals.
Foster, also a senior, scored 130 points this season making 47/115 field goals for 40.9%, 20/64 three-pointers for 31.2%, and 16/29 free throws for 55.2%. He was second on the team in rebounds with 125, made 46 assists, 32 steals, and seven blocks.
The Spartans finished the season at 16-5 overall, 10-4 in the WaMaC, and 6-2 in the WaMaC East second to East Champion Marion (7-1).
Marion’s Brayson Laube, a senior, was named the East Player of the Year.