Use of the Southeast Linn Community Center Food Pantry has risen over the course of the last year.
Executive director Nicole McAlexander noted that halfway through fiscal year 2023, the center is already serving more people on average than in previous years.
“On average, we’re now seeing more than 270 visits to the pantry per month, compared to an average of 210 visits per month last year,” McAlexander said. “That’s nearly a 30 percent increase in usage.”
McAlexander notes the increased use of the pantry has seen costs exceededing the amount budgeted for the full year. Supplies at food banks have been greatly reduced due to increased need at many food pantries across the state and region, meaning the center has had to buy more of their food directly to meet needs.
McAlxander said she has been watching proposed changes to SNAP by the state legislature, knowing that will also increase food pantry usage.
“Like food pantries across the state, we saw a 40% increase in visits after Iowa ended the emergency declaration last spring, thus reducing SNAP benefits to pre-pandemic levels,” McAlexander said. “Since then, visits have continued at 30 to 40% higher levels than in any previous years.”
McAlexander said that SNAP is one of the most efficient and cost effective programs for fighting hunger, and, when aid to the program is reduced, the strain on food pantries and other safety net services can become unsustainable.
“The proposed new restrictions on SNAP would be severely detrimental not only to our clients, but to the community as a whole,” McAlexander said. “SNAP benefits are 100% federally-funded, and every $1 in benefits generates $1.54 in economic activity.
“SNAP income guidelines are already very strict, and adding additional restrictions such as asset limits will cause people in need of help to go hungry. In Iowa, 42% of SNAP recipients are children and 23% are disabled or seniors. These vulnerable populations need additional support, not extra red-tape. We encourage concerned community members to contact their legislators and speak out against the proposed changes to SNAP.”
While the SELCC food pantry is a HACAP partner agency and receives some food from the USDA that is income based, the pantry is open to anyone who lives or work in the Lisbon and Mount Vernon area.
“We know that situations fluctuate, and many families need additional assistance just to meet basic needs,” McAlexander said.
For community members wanting to aid, financial donations truly help the center most.
“That allows us to buy food in bulk and target the most needed items at the food pantry,” McAlexander said. “We also keep a list on our website and Facebook page of the items of top needs so people can purchase those when they are doing their own shopping.”
McAlexander said the center is always looking for volunteers to assist.
“One of the unique aspects of our food pantry is that we offer a delivery service,” McAlexander said. “Many of our neighbors lack reliable transportation or are homebound due to illness. Each week volunteers drive three delivery routes to provide food to these neighbors. We always welcome new volunteers to assist with this.”
The SELCC’s current fundraiser with the CauseTeam is also slated to conclude Jan. 31.
“Our food pantry serves the communities of Lisbon and Mount Vernon, so all donations stay local,” McAlexander said. “The vast majority of our food pantry recipients are families with young children, seniors on fixed incomes, and working adults employed in low-wage jobs. Our food pantry volunteers are wonderful and provide 60-80 hours of labor each month to keep the program running.”