The funniest man in Mount Vernon, Fred Lehman, celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday, Jan. 26.
Lehman celebrated with family and friends with cupcakes, cake and breakfast pizza with the coffee club that meets every morning in Bauman’s basement. Lehman is one of the long standing members of the club, meeting with them two to three times a week, weather permitting, since the early 1980s.
Daughter Jean Lehman did not know what to expect from turnout, as many of the club were snowbirding in warmer locales for the winter, but the basement was full of well wishers who came to celebrate the new centurian in Mount Vernon’s ranks.
The event included a proclamation from mayor Tom Wieseler, noting a number of Lehman’s accomplishments in his life and the time he has lived in Mount Vernon.
These include: More than 75 years of active service as a member of the American Legion, including many years presiding over the Mount Vernon Memorial Day services.
The second oldest living Lions Club member in the state of Iowa, and also serving as president of the local Lions Club for a number of years.
Jean Lehman knows she hears from countless people who moved to Mount Vernon that her mom and dad, who long served on the evangelism committee of the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon, were some of the first people to welcome them to Mount Vernon.
Fred’s joke a day endeavor during the midst of the pandemic was also remembered, and Fred even had a timely joke to deliver at the festivity.
“A man goes to his physician and says doctor, doctor, I need help, my brother thinks he’s a chicken,” Fred recounted. “The doctor asks why doesn’t he bring the man in to get treated. ‘I would,’ the man said, ‘but we need the eggs.’”
Fred attributes his long life to good genes and a loving family.
“My family always takes very good care of me,” Fred said.
His dad lived to 94, and his brothers have also lived into their 90’s, with Robert being one of the people to call in and wish his brother a happy birthday Thursday.
“I just go out there every day and do the best I can,” Fred said.
Fred was born to Pierrie Carder Lehman (1897-1992) and Bessie Mae (Passmore) Lehman (1898-1985). Jan. 26, 1923, in a log cabin in west central Wisconsin. At an early age Fred’s family moved to the area around West Liberty.
Early in his education, he attended one room school houses, including Cedarville School.
“He often said that a one room school house was a wonderful place to get an education, because every year you heard all of the previous classes doing their lessons over and over,” Jean said.
In June 1935, he was one of the 168 that graduated from eighth grade in Muscatine County, and one of five from Cedarville School.
Fred graduated from West Liberty High School at the age of 16.
Fred and his brothers Bob and Walt were honored together as World War II veterans at an Iowa Hawkeyes home football game, and they attended an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. together.
Fred served as a member of the United States Marines from Feb. 3, 1945, through Oct. 26, 1946.
When it came to the most memorable day of his life, it was the day he met his late wife, Marion (Radke) Lehman, when he attended a USO dance in Chicago.
“I was just leaving the dance hall and this girl caught my eye,” Fred said. “I decided to double back and see how she was doing on the dance floor, and when I opened the door back into the dance hall, she had come back to check on me as well.”
The couple was married Feb 1, 1947 at the Central Church on Michigan Ave across from the Art Institute. Their reception was in Hollywood, Ill., and right after a snowstorm that delivered tons of snow. They had to shovel the venue before the guests could arrive.
Fred and Marion started out in Bloomfield, where Fred was an insurance salesman, and then moved to West Liberty to farm a year later.
Fred joined Walnut Grove Feeds in October 1962. When he became a district manager, he needed to move to a more central location in his territory which prompted the move to Mount Vernon in 1965.
Fred worked for Walnut Grove for 26 years, where he served as regional manager over one third of Iowa, western Illinois and northern Missouri. He retired from Walnut Grove Products, a Division of W.R. Grace Company, on Feb. 25, 1989.
Fred and Marion have raised four children – Constance Jean (Lehman) Clancey of Cedar Rapids, Jean Lorraine Lehman of Mount Vernon, Lori Ann (Lehman) Reihle of Cedar Rapids and Ann Denise (Lehman) Currie of Mount Vernon. He has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His children and grandchildren have all graduated from Mount Vernon Schools.
A family birthday celebration was held Saturday, Jan. 28, and a larger birthday open house for Fred is planned for later this spring.