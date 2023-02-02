The funniest man in Mount Vernon, Fred Lehman, celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday, Jan. 26.

Fred Lehman
Buy Now

Fred Lehman celebrated his 100th birthday with friends at the Bauman’s coffee club Thursday, Jan. 26, as well as with his family Saturday, Jan. 28.

Lehman celebrated with family and friends with cupcakes, cake and breakfast pizza with the coffee club that meets every morning in Bauman’s basement. Lehman is one of the long standing members of the club, meeting with them two to three times a week, weather permitting, since the early 1980s.

Fred Lehman 2
Buy Now

Fred Lehman celebrated his 100th birthday with friends at the Bauman’s coffee club Thursday, Jan. 26, as well as with his family Saturday, Jan. 28. Here, he greets Dave Ryan of Mount Vernon Bank and Trust to the event.
Mayoral proclamation
Buy Now

Mount Vernon Mayor Tom Wieseler reads a mayoral proclamation Thursday, Jan. 26, establishing Fred Lehman Day in the community of Mount Vernon.
Log cabin
Buy Now

Recommended for you