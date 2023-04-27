Dan Chou is setting down his dice for his next fundraising adventure, self-publishing his first young adult novel. Chou, who established the company Chou Games and has successfully held campaigns in the past for publishing board and card games, got the idea for the novel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During that time, all board game conventions had stopped,” Chou said. “I fell back on one of my hobbies from the past that I could do more solo, which was writing stories.”


Dan Chou is launching a Kickstarter campaign for his young adult novel, Vibrant Steel.

