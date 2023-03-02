Week seven of the legislative session has come to an end. Next week, the first legislative funnel will occur. March 3 is the final date for Senate bills and joint resolutions to be reported out of Senate committees and House bills and joint resolutions to be out of House committees. Bills that do not meet those requirements are considered to be dead. However, there are exceptions to the funnel rules. To read more about the rules of the two legislative funnels and to see the rest of the session timetable, use this link: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/SESTT/current.pdf

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, I met with the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association at their legislative breakfast. One major concern brought to my attention was access to veterinarian care for animals in rural Iowa. This brought us to discuss the importance of the Rural Iowa Veterinarian Loan Repayment Program. This program gives up to $60,000 in student loan repayments to Iowa veterinarians. Recently graduated veterinarians or students in their last year of a veterinarian degree program become eligible for loan forgiveness by practicing veterinarian medicine in eligible areas. I am grateful to our veterinarians and technicians for their work to keep animals, both pets and livestock, healthy.

