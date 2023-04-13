The second major legislative deadline for bills has ended and now, week thirteen has too.

This week has been spent working with the House on compromises in order to move forward with the Legislative session. On Monday the 3rd, we hosted FIRST at the Capitol. FIRST inspires young people to be innovators and leaders in robotics and technologies. Members of FIRST range from grades K-12. They came to the capitol to show their accomplishments in technology and robotics. We are happy to support young Iowans wanting to pursue technology/robotics. This session, we passed Senate Bill 398 which would make robotics teams a state-sponsored activity, meaning it would receive support from the Department of Education.

