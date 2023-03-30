We have just completed week 11 of the legislative session. National Agriculture day was on Tuesday, March 21. Iowa has over 80,000 farms and is a leader in corn, soybean, livestock, and ethanol production. I am proud of our Iowans who work tirelessly to feed the world. The Iowa Senate consistently works to help strengthen agriculture in our state, and we will continue to do so. Again, thank you to our Iowa farmers and their families for their work to serve our state and the world.

Senate File 547 was debated this week. SF 547, aka the “hands free” bill, will help keep Iowa roads safer from the dangers of cell phone usage while driving. Currently, Iowa law prohibits sending and viewing text messages while driving. This legislation will update the law and make using electronic devices while driving illegal unless they’re used in a voice-activated/hands free mode. The bill passed the Iowa Senate on Wednesday, March 22, with bipartisan support. Hands-free legislation is supported by law enforcement and has been shown to reduce traffic deaths and injuries in states with similar legislation.

Recommended for you