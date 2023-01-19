On Monday, January 9th, the 90th General Assembly began. It was great to be back in Des Moines serving my new district, Senate District 42, and the people of Iowa. Our week was packed with introductions, committee meetings, and opening remarks from legislative leaders, our Governor, Chief Justice, and Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. It was great to hear the legislative priorities for this session and the work yet to come. I look forward to serving you all.
Last session, Republicans passed a transformational tax bill for Iowa. It had multiple important reforms for the state. This legislation, HF 2317, included a 3.9% flat tax for all Iowans. This reduced the corporate tax rate and provided farmers with a first-time pension exemption. HF 2317 moved Iowa from the eighth-highest income tax rate in the country to the fourth-lowest when it is fully implemented. This was a huge win for families, small business owners, farmers, and Iowa taxpayers. This bill went into effect Jan.1. A key aspect of the bill has been eliminating all taxes on retirement income in Iowa. With this reform,more Iowans will be able to remain in Iowa year-round. It will also attract more people to move to our state when looking for more affordable living. Tax reform remains a priority as we navigate the 2023 legislative session. Property taxes continue to be an issue we hear about often; Iowa’s property tax is one of the highest in the country. We look forward to forming a plan that brings relief to Iowa taxpayers.
I encourage my constituents to contact me using my legislative email (Charlie.McClintock@legis.iowa.gov) with any comments, questions, or concerns. I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 42