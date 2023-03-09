Week eight of the legislative session marks the completion of the first funnel. All Senate bills and joint resolutions had to be reported out of the Senate committees to be further considered. Bills that did not meet this deadline are considered to be dead. We had several subcommittee and committee meetings this week as we continue to make progress during this session.

This week, Senate Study Bill 1200 passed out of committee. This bill protects your private information from inspection by the state auditor. The protected information includes medical records, academic records, and other similar information that an individual would reasonably expect to be kept private. Moving this bill forward shows Iowans that the information they expect to be private will remain private. It is a common-sense piece of legislation that will help put Iowans at ease.

