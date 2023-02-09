State supplemental aid for Iowa schools, SF 192, was debated and passed in the Iowa Senate Thursday, Feb. 2. SF 192 will provide $107 million in new funding for K-12 education. Education is the largest part of the state budget. The state funding alone amounts to $3.8 billion. When you factor in local taxes, SAVE funds, federal funds, and other miscellaneous sources, Iowa taxpayers will spend $8.4 billion on K-12 education for Iowa students next year.

Since 2017, Iowa Senate Republicans have increased funding for K-12 education by over $1.5 billion. We are hopeful to see this signed into law soon to allow schools to start planning for the year to come.

