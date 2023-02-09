State supplemental aid for Iowa schools, SF 192, was debated and passed in the Iowa Senate Thursday, Feb. 2. SF 192 will provide $107 million in new funding for K-12 education. Education is the largest part of the state budget. The state funding alone amounts to $3.8 billion. When you factor in local taxes, SAVE funds, federal funds, and other miscellaneous sources, Iowa taxpayers will spend $8.4 billion on K-12 education for Iowa students next year.
Since 2017, Iowa Senate Republicans have increased funding for K-12 education by over $1.5 billion. We are hopeful to see this signed into law soon to allow schools to start planning for the year to come.
The annual Iowa FFA legislative symposium was Tuesday, Jan. 31. I had many local chapters come to visit: Central City-Springville, Belle Plaine, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Benton Community. Students come to meet with legislators, tour the capitol, and speak with their elected officials. It is always great to hear from our Iowa High School youth. These FFA kids will be the leaders of tomorrow!
Governor Reynolds has just announced an additional $440,000 for the Iowa Veterans
Trust Fund. This fund was created to assist Iowa veterans and their families with certain costs related to education, emergency assistance, medical care, and unemployment services. The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives an appropriation from the Iowa legislature as well as funding from the Iowa Lottery Authority. However due to record inflation and an increase in applications, the fund’s appropriation was insufficient to reimburse expenses. The Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs approved more grants early in the year. As more requests continued to be submitted, the fund had been exhausted. A backlog was created which caused the program to be temporarily suspended. The $440,000 announced this week will cover the backlog and assist the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs to resume the program to meet the needs of any outstanding grants that were previously approved.
Senate File 181 was passed by the Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The need for SF 181 was created when an error by the Department of Revenue occurred. This error could have led to a property tax increase of as much as $120 million for Iowa homeowners. SF 181 fixes the error, provides protection to the Iowa taxpayers, and provides clarity for local governments for the years to come. It now has moved to the Iowa House for consideration.
I encourage my constituents to contact me using my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns (Charlie.McClintock@legis.iowa.gov). I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 42.