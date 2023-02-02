The Senate has completed its third week. This week I attended the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee, Workforce Committee, and State Government Committee. I was a part of the subcommittee for SF 33 that would allow any former crew member of any US Navy vessel named after the State of Iowa to be eligible for in-state tuition rates at Iowa’s regent universities and community colleges. SF 33 passed out of subcommittee and is headed to the Veterans Affairs committee for consideration.

We debated the first bill of the session on Monday the 23rd into the early hours of Tuesday. HF 68, the school choice proposal put forth by the governor, passed both the House and the Senate. I voted no on behalf of District 42, which reflected the will of 68% of the people who contacted me or I spoke to via phone or in person/forums. I will always do my best to represent the people of the district and make the very best vote possible for them and the State of Iowa.

