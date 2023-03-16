Week nine has brought a lot of debate, as expected post-funnel. One of the bills debated and passed was SF 478. This legislation was created to prevent the State Auditor from accessing an individual's information that would reasonably be expected to be kept private. Examples of that private information would be medical and academic records, information not necessary for the State Auditor to conduct an audit. It's important Iowan's know that their private information is kept private.

Another two bills that were passed were SF 482 and SF 538. SF 482 provides clarity to Iowa schools by requiring boys to use the boys' bathroom and girls to use the girls' bathroom in Iowa schools. It's a simple, common-sense policy to protect Iowa girls and ensure they can attend school and athletic competitions without fear or intimidation in the same way they did for generations. SF 583 protects Iowa children from undergoing irreversible, experimental gender reassignment or sex change operations and therapies. If Iowa youth are not permitted by state law from getting a tattoo, gambling, or buying cigarettes, it is a reasonable policy to prevent minors from being subjected to dangerous, untested, life-changing procedures.

Recommended for you