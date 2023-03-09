Retiring employees
Buy Now

Denny Dietrich (left) and Peter Dietrich (right) with the two retiring faces from Gary’s Foods, Denise Krogh and Allen Pearson. Allen’s last day was Saturday, March 4, with Denise’s coming up March 16.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

Gary’s Foods has more than 33 years of experience leaving this March, when Al Pearson and Denise Krogh both retire.

Pearson, a 1983 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, has been working at Gary’s for more than 27 years.

Recommended for you