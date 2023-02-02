Have you ever taken a walk through a cemetery? Often the only time we visit cemeteries is when we are there for a funeral. But going back at other times for a walk can be very interesting. Cemeteries are generally quiet, peaceful places where you can stroll around and get a glimpse of the past.

Admittedly, cemeteries usually conjure up spooky feelings, but they really aren’t that way. I have always found a walk through a cemetery very fascinating as I read the names and inscriptions on the gravestones. It is amazing to think of all those lives and experiences represented there. Some people had long lives and others had their life cut short, especially those of infants that are marked with only one date or just a year.

