Heritage Days schedule of events Thursday, July 6– Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center (855 Palisades Road SW) 5 to 9 p.m. – Bouncy Houses, Food Trucks (Kona Ice, Caribbean Kitchen, Mexican Food, Willie Ray’s BBQ), Live Music from Fork in the Road 5:30 p.m. - Mount Vernon Bank and Trust Fun Run at Mount Vernon Track. Registration begins at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 7– Cornell College, 600 First Street NW 8 p.m. Summer Picnic with food and beverages for sale, provided by Bon Appétit 9 p.m.ish (at Dark) Fireworks Display by Heritage Days NOTE: UPTOWN SET UP BEGINS FRIDAY AT 3:30 PM (1st Street closes at 3 p.m.) Saturday, July 8 Uptown and throughout Mount Vernon 8-10 a.m. Alumni and Community Breakfast taking place in the High School Commons. Open to all alumni, families, friends, and the community. Cost: Donation at the door. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Days Car Show – Car Show takes place on First Street on the East Side of Highway 1 (from Highway 1 to the FSCC parking lot) 9:30 a.m. – Parade Line-up begins at the SAW (Norma and Richard Small Athletic and Wellness Center, 835 1st St. NW) 10:30 a.m. Heritage Days Parade, First Street West – Theme = “Family Friendly Mardi Gras” Parade starts on First Street West, winds down Fifth Avenue North and ends at Seventh Street. (Line up begins at 9:30 a.m.) 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial Park Family Fun Zone – Themed crafts and games for kids based on “Peter Pan” 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Trackless Train 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Alumni Reception in Uptown Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon Bank parking lot — Hang out with your classmates Uptown and meet fellow alums from many classes. Friends, family, and Community welcome. 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carnival games and inflatables, Main street in front of the old fire station 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lions Club Bingo, event takes place in front of MV Bank on Saturday only 11:30 a.m. to midnight Food Vendors First Street West — United Methodist Church (afternoon only), Taylor Concessions, Taco Express, Americana Concessions MAINSTAGE 11 a.m. to Midnight — Beverage Tent, First Street West noon – Poet Laureate Amelia Kibbe 12:15 p.m. – Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre 12:30 p.m. – Dance Arts Iowa 1 p.m. – Set up starts for MV Wrestling Team 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. MV Wrestling Team – bean bag toss tournament fund raiser 5:30 to 8 p.m. DJ music 8 p.m. to midnight Crazy Delicious Band SECONDARY STAGE (on the lawn of the First Street Community Center, 221 First St. NW) Noon – Reading of the Declaration of Independence courtesy of members of the American Legion, followed by DJ music and announcements pertaining to the Car Show. AT POOL 5:30-7:30 p.m. Theme Night @ the Mt. Vernon Pool: Family Friendly Mardi Gras 9-11 p.m. Movie Night @ the Mt. Vernon Pool, “The Princess and The Frog”
The Annual Heritage Days Festival, Mount Vernon’s biggest summer festival, will take place Thursday July 6, through Saturday, July 8, with a theme of “Family Friendly Mardi Gras.”