Leslie Hyland (left) and Jenny Jones (right) work on practicing a piece for Uptown Cabaret Feb. 17 and Feb 18 at First Street Community Center stage.

 --Contributed photo

Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre is welcoming you to two nights of cabaret performances in uptown Mount Vernon Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.

Uptown Cabaret will be held at Mount Vernon First Street Community Center stage both evenings, with curtains rising at 7:30 p.m.

