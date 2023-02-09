Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre is welcoming you to two nights of cabaret performances in uptown Mount Vernon Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.
Uptown Cabaret will be held at Mount Vernon First Street Community Center stage both evenings, with curtains rising at 7:30 p.m.
Director Kami Zbanek-Hill said that the shows will feature 26 different musical numbers over the two performance days, from 16 performers from Mount Vernon, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.
“All the songs are from the musical theater genre, but span from comedic character songs to heartfelt ballads,” Zbanek-Hill said. “We’ve also got a great combo band featuring Leslie Hyland on piano.”
Zbanek-Hill said cabaret was a great idea for the fundraiser, due to the flexibility.
“The medium of a cabaret style show is a really accessible way for folks to get involved with community theater,” Zbanek Hill said. “We get to experience a wide range of music and performers get to stretch themselves. We have a few folks participating in Uptown Cabaret who have never performed before and we are so excited to be their first experience.”
The tickets for the show and raffle purchases will help bolster MVLCT’s general budget as they gear up for one of the busiest seasons for the theatre group, with four more performances scheduled for the year.
“Some goals we have for funds raised from the cabaret shows are- improved microphones, the installation of an additional electric circuit in our newly renovated theater, and expanded budgets for sets and costumes,” Zbanek-Hill said.
The nights will also include raffles, with prizes from various local businesses.
“We’ve really tried to focus on promoting small businesses and organizations and we are so grateful for all the donations already received,” Zbanek-Hill said. “The raffle includes items from Helios Stitches N’ Stuff, The Fantastic Escape, Plantiful Pantry and many more.”
Each ticket to the show includes four raffle tickets with admission and more are available for purchase at 6 tickets for $5, and 14 tickets for $12. Winners will be drawn on Saturday, and winners do not need to be present to win.