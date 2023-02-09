DES MOINES — Gov. Reynolds has approved more than $440,000 to cover a backlog of Iowa Veterans Trust Fund (IVTF) grants that were approved by the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs between March 3, 2021, and November 3, 2022, before the program was temporarily suspended due to insufficient funds. The funds are from the state’s allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The IVTF, which is funded by the Iowa Lottery Authority and managed by the commission, receives a $500,000 annual appropriation from the Iowa Legislature to help eligible veterans and their families with expenses related to dental care, education, or emergency needs.

