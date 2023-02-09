DES MOINES — Gov. Reynolds has approved more than $440,000 to cover a backlog of Iowa Veterans Trust Fund (IVTF) grants that were approved by the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs between March 3, 2021, and November 3, 2022, before the program was temporarily suspended due to insufficient funds. The funds are from the state’s allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The IVTF, which is funded by the Iowa Lottery Authority and managed by the commission, receives a $500,000 annual appropriation from the Iowa Legislature to help eligible veterans and their families with expenses related to dental care, education, or emergency needs.
Over time, the commission obligated funding beyond the program’s appropriation, recently resulting in a backlog of applications and insufficient funds to reimburse veterans’ expenses.
“I’m pleased that this funding will finally provide veterans the financial assistance they were approved to receive,” Gov. Reynolds stated. “We owe Iowa’s veterans a debt of gratitude and we must ensure that the services we offer them are available when needed.”
“I’m grateful to Governor Reynolds for providing these funds. This will have a significant and very positive impact on veterans in need of emergency support and assistance,” stated Todd Jacobus, Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home and Interim Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will begin processing payments immediately to fulfill any outstanding grants that were approved between March 3, 2021, and November 3, 2022. No further action is required by veterans whose applications have been approved by the commission and are awaiting payment.
Veterans who have questions about an application or the program should contact Melissa Miller at Melissa.Miller2@iowa.gov or 515-727-3443.