DES MOINES – Gov. Reynolds announced the appointment of Kristen Stiffler of Clive to serve as Executive Director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. Stiffler begins her new role on April 24, 2023.
“Generations of Iowans have dedicated their lives to advancing civil rights and the work of protecting those civil rights is a job I know Kristen will excel at,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “Her compassionate nature, experience in state government, and study of law make Kristen the right leader for the commission.”
“I am truly honored to be appointed as the Executive Director of the Civil Rights Commission,” said Kristen Stiffler. “As Iowans, we expect the protection of our civil rights, and it is a privilege to lead the commission to ensure fair and equal treatment for all who seek redress.”
Stiffler has served as the Hearing Officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and numerous years in the Nebraska Legislature as Legal Counsel to the Health and Human Services Committee. Stiffler has a juris doctorate from Creighton University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in politics from Regis University.
The Iowa Civil Rights Commission is a neutral, fact-finding law enforcement agency. The mission of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission is to end discrimination within the state of Iowa. To achieve this goal, the ICRC must effectively enforce the Iowa Civil Rights Act. The Commission's primary duty is to enforce state and federal laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodations, housing, education and credit by investigating and litigating civil rights complaints. The Commission also provides conflict resolution services including mediation and conciliation for civil rights matters. In addition to its role as a law enforcement agency, the Commission works to prevent discrimination by providing training and education to the public.
Stiffler’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.