DES MOINES – Gov. Reynolds announced the appointment of Kristen Stiffler of Clive to serve as Executive Director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. Stiffler begins her new role on April 24, 2023.

“Generations of Iowans have dedicated their lives to advancing civil rights and the work of protecting those civil rights is a job I know Kristen will excel at,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “Her compassionate nature, experience in state government, and study of law make Kristen the right leader for the commission.”

