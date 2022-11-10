DUBUQUE — Solon’s Grace Hoeper and Avery Mann qualified for the 2022 Girls State Swimming and Diving meet to be held this weekend in Marshalltown. Hoeper and Mann, with Calla Foster, Georgia Havlicek, Claire Leone, Tatum Holtkamp, and Ella Vernon, swim with the City High Little Hawks.

City placed fifth in the Region 2 meet Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hempstead High School in Dubuque with Cedar Falls taking the Regional Championship with 523 points followed by Decorah (312), Dubuque Senior (265), Wahlert Catholic (257), City High, Waterloo East (200), and Davenport North (57).

