Grace Hoeper
Grace Hoeper congratulates a West High/Liberty High swimmer at the end of the varsity 200-yard freestyle Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Coralville during the annual City High-West High rivalry meet. The Solon sophomore recently earned MVC All-Division honors.

 Chris Umscheid • File Photo

IOWA CITY — The Mississippi Valley athletic Conference (MVC) recently released it’s All-Division selections for the 2022 girls swimming and diving season. Solon’s Grace Hoeper, a sophomore, was named to the Valley Division’s 1st Team for the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, and earned MVC Honorable Mention with City High teammates Saoirse Miller, Margalit Frank, and Elsa Farber in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The combined team from Iowa City West High and Liberty High School (North Liberty) won the Valley Division Championship and the “Trojan-Bolts’” Jade Roghair was named the Division Swimmer of the Year while Byron Butler was again named the Valley Division Coach of the Year.

