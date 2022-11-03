Grace Hoeper congratulates a West High/Liberty High swimmer at the end of the varsity 200-yard freestyle Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Coralville during the annual City High-West High rivalry meet. The Solon sophomore recently earned MVC All-Division honors.
IOWA CITY — The Mississippi Valley athletic Conference (MVC) recently released it’s All-Division selections for the 2022 girls swimming and diving season. Solon’s Grace Hoeper, a sophomore, was named to the Valley Division’s 1st Team for the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, and earned MVC Honorable Mention with City High teammates Saoirse Miller, Margalit Frank, and Elsa Farber in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The combined team from Iowa City West High and Liberty High School (North Liberty) won the Valley Division Championship and the “Trojan-Bolts’” Jade Roghair was named the Division Swimmer of the Year while Byron Butler was again named the Valley Division Coach of the Year.
In addition to Hoeper, Calla Foster, Georgia Havlicek, Claire Leone, Avery Mann, Tatum Holtkamp, and Ella Vernon have swam for City High this season.
The Little Hawks will battle to secure berths in the 2022 State Meet Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 5, at Dubuque Hempstead in Region 2 Diving and Swimming state qualifying action. The State Meet is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Marshalltown YMCA.