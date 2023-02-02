Last year CNBC reported that 56% of Americans would not have enough money in savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense. The likely result would be to cut other expenses or go into debt. GreenState Credit Union recently launched a product to help combat this.

“We understand that it’s difficult to get into the habit of setting money aside. So we built a product that automates the process and creates the habit for them,” commented Chief Marketing Officer Jim Kelly. The Rainy-Day Savings Account was launched in December and members now have the option of using this service. Every time a deposit is made to their checking account, 2% of the amount is automatically moved over to the Rainy-Day Account where it earns interest. Over time the balances grow and a nest egg or “emergency fund” is established.

