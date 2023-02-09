In examining issues and legislation both at the state and national level regarding LGBTQ issues there seems to be a basic lack of information or perhaps lack of understanding about the folks (any age) who identify as being part of this demographic. Legislation is broadcasting an alarming level of fear about the existence of LGBTQ people and their ability to change others.

Diversity—it is hard to wrap our minds around the natural diversity in all of creation. Even within specific species there are innumerable differences. For human beings, there are differences in every aspect of the human body. Yet somehow when it comes to the reproductive systems in humans, there is only one “correct” way to be. If you were born male, you are to be this way, act this way, and only love a female. If you were born female, this is your only destiny, you will only love a male.

