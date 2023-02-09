In examining issues and legislation both at the state and national level regarding LGBTQ issues there seems to be a basic lack of information or perhaps lack of understanding about the folks (any age) who identify as being part of this demographic. Legislation is broadcasting an alarming level of fear about the existence of LGBTQ people and their ability to change others.
Diversity—it is hard to wrap our minds around the natural diversity in all of creation. Even within specific species there are innumerable differences. For human beings, there are differences in every aspect of the human body. Yet somehow when it comes to the reproductive systems in humans, there is only one “correct” way to be. If you were born male, you are to be this way, act this way, and only love a female. If you were born female, this is your only destiny, you will only love a male.
We all acknowledge there is a certain “chemistry” between two people, a connection that is special. In the heterosexual world every man is not attracted to every woman and vice versa. What is at work here? Is it biology, a spiritual connection? The love connection is a mystery, yet there are those who want to dictate who a person can love or be attracted to based upon genitalia.
It really doesn’t work that way as demonstrated by some really gentle folks who come out and have told us of their reality. Somehow their reality is something to scorn, fear, hate, harass and bully. Their reality is natural because they were born this way.
The individuals who have come out have taught us much. They are people who are just living their lives and being good neighbors. Think about the message the latest round of legislation is sending. These folks are to be feared, not talked about, not acknowledged. Their struggle to come to knowing who they are, who they were born to be, means they may be shunned or worse.
Children know when what they feel is different from others and a safe place to talk it over is what they need, not to be hushed and shunned. Can a parent force them to be something else? Can government force them to be something else? Can ignoring their existence be helpful or harmful? The Trevor Project has shown 44% of LGBTQ youth and 52% of trans and nonbinary youth seriously considered suicide in the previous year. Forcing schools to be hush-hush about this reality of human development is cruel and harmful.
Let us please calm the rhetoric, dismiss the fear tactics, and understand the wide expanse of human beings and the wealth of diversity among us that only enriches this world. As a society we have a lot of problems to solve.
Harming others through fear and shunning solves nothing.