I filed this objection to the Iowa Utilities Board concerning the Wolf pipeline based on my environmental and economic calculations and my ethical considerations.

The Wolf hazardous pipeline from Cedar Rapids to Decatur, Ill., (280-mile length) is initially designed to transport 6 million metric tons of CO2 annually operating at 100% effective capture capacity. At 100% effective capture capacity, the captured carbon is 0.5581% of the US auto tailpipe CO2 emissions and is expected to make (6 million x $85 per Metric ton) $510,000,000 in annual marketable U.S. tax credits for that effort.

