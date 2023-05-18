JOHNSON COUNTY – The Johnson County Board of Supervisors recently voted to appoint Guillermo Morales as the next Board of Supervisors Office Executive Director. Mike Hensch, who has worked for the County since 2002 and served in the position for the last six years, is retiring.
The Board Office Executive Director provides administrative guidance to the Board of Supervisors and ensures the effective operation of the Board Office and its staff. The Executive Director is also responsible for overseeing the Board Office’s daily operations, projects, policies, budgets, and strategic initiatives on behalf of the Board of Supervisors.
“Guillermo Morales brings an impressive skillset to this position. He has experience working with boards, strategic planning, policy development, labor relations, collective bargaining, and staff management. “We are excited to have him in this role with Johnson County,” said Lisa Green-Douglass, Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors. “We are thankful for Mike Hensch's service to the County and wish him well in his retirement.”
Morales previously served as a labor educator at the University of Iowa Labor Center and an adjunct lecturer at the University of Iowa College of Law. His experience also includes working for the California School Employees Association as the executive manager, interim director of communications, and labor relations representative, as well as the Upper Rio Grande Workforce Development Board as regulatory administrator.
He is actively involved in a number of community organizations, including the United Association for Labor Education and the Coralville Citizens’ Community Policing Advisory Board.
Morales earned a Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech University School of Law in 2010, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science, with a minor in history, from the University of Texas, El Paso, in 2007.