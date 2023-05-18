JOHNSON COUNTY – The Johnson County Board of Supervisors recently voted to appoint Guillermo Morales as the next Board of Supervisors Office Executive Director. Mike Hensch, who has worked for the County since 2002 and served in the position for the last six years, is retiring.

The Board Office Executive Director provides administrative guidance to the Board of Supervisors and ensures the effective operation of the Board Office and its staff. The Executive Director is also responsible for overseeing the Board Office’s daily operations, projects, policies, budgets, and strategic initiatives on behalf of the Board of Supervisors.

