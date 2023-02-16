One of my high school classmates phoned me last week. He has returned, after many years, to live in our hometown once again. After a hitch in the military and college, (where he played football for Iowa State along with Moe Nichols, also a classmate) he spent many years traveling and moving about the country. His last move, from Colorado Springs back to Knoxville was about seven years ago (a near-record for him) and he was amazed when I mentioned that I’ve lived in this same house since we built it in 1971, well over fifty years ago.

As we discussed things that have changed since we were raising our families, we agreed that we were lucky not to have had to contend with some of the hazards that exist today. For me, it was bad enough to have to scrape up ten or twelve dollars for the popular sneakers of the day – I don’t even want to think about today’s $80+ sneakers – just because they‘re what “everybody is wearing” and they have some celebrity athlete’s name emblazoned on the heels!

