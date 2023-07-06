Where are the dandelions? For the past six weeks I’ve been impatiently expecting to look out my window and see that honey-gold haze of blooms nestled in the bright green grass of spring. I’m still waiting. My little sapphire-blue glass vase sits empty in the cabinet by the kitchen sink. It once displayed those hand-picked bouquets of dandelions and violets that my young children proudly brought me before the first passes of the lawnmower around the end of April. It’s been many years since my own children brought those offerings, and much too long since a grandchild followed up on the practice. I’ve been known to pick a few of those fluffy yellow pompoms myself. They look absolutely stunning against the rich blue of that little vase. In years past I took them for granted and didn’t realize how much I would miss them if they should ever fail to bloom.
I don’t know why there are practically no dandelions this year. I’ve speculated that the lack of snow cover during some of the coldest days last winter may have caused the roots to be killed off, but that doesn’t explain why all those tiny seeds that were blown about by the breezes have failed to germinate. Is there something more ominous going on here? Did we have an unfortunate lack of pollinators last summer when the plants were blooming? Is this affecting other plants that depend on insects to assure the next generation of blossoms that eventually turn into fruits and vegetables, berries and nuts? And what about the birds and other creatures that depend on those seeds for food?