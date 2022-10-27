SOLON — The Scott and Jennifer Jensen home at 715 Bergamot Lane in Solon has been dubbed by many as the “Halloween House.” For nine years an ever-growing variety of decorations have made the house a must-see event.
“Our love of Halloween came from Jennifer’s mother (Bonnie Noel), who used to decorate her house and yard each year for Halloween,” explained Scott. “When we built our house here in Solon nine years ago, we took the opportunity of having a nice size yard on a busy street to start a display for everyone to enjoy.” New decorations are added every year, he said, often including ones they have constructed themselves out of old costumes and masks, clothing, and PVC pipe.
“Their yard is transformed yearly into a creepy, eerie property with a sense of humor for those who drive and walk by to enjoy,” said Deborah Perry Schoenfelder.
“Each year we take inspiration from what we have seen in scary movies, shopping at Spirit Halloween and the repurposing of our children’s previous Halloween costumes into life-like figures. Over the years, we have collected more and more items from various stores in the area along with the addition of LED lights so that the display can be fully enjoyed at night as well,” Scott said.
The display begins to take shape the first week of September as the graveyard, spiders, hanging zombies, and many of the large props and lights are placed. Then, every couple of days for the next several weeks, more props and more decorations are added. “Passersby’s particularly enjoy these weeks because each time they drive by, they notice new things appear.”
While the Jensen’s love to watch kids and adults alike slow down and stop to enjoy the display, Scott notes Bergamot Lane is a detour for the ongoing 5th St. construction project and urges caution.
“Please make sure to pull over, and if you are going to stop, put your hazards on. We encourage people to explore the decorations and take pictures, we just ask that you do not touch the decorations.”