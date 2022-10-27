SOLON — The Scott and Jennifer Jensen home at 715 Bergamot Lane in Solon has been dubbed by many as the “Halloween House.” For nine years an ever-growing variety of decorations have made the house a must-see event.

“Our love of Halloween came from Jennifer’s mother (Bonnie Noel), who used to decorate her house and yard each year for Halloween,” explained Scott. “When we built our house here in Solon nine years ago, we took the opportunity of having a nice size yard on a busy street to start a display for everyone to enjoy.” New decorations are added every year, he said, often including ones they have constructed themselves out of old costumes and masks, clothing, and PVC pipe.

