I have to admit, when the Hawks were down by 21 in the start of the game I didn’t have much hope. Iowa has had trouble scoring and starter Patrick McCaffery sat out.
I’ll talk about Patrick later.
The Hoosiers jumped out to a 28-7 lead with 13:32 left in the first half. Indiana came out smoking shooting 65% (19-29) from the floor, 71% (5-7) from three and led 50-40 at intermission.
The Hawks shot 43% (16-37) from the floor and 30% (3-10) from three at the half.
How did Iowa make the third biggest comeback in the programs history?
Kris Murray scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and Filip Rebraca had 12 of his 18 points after halftime. The Hawks shot 53.6% from the floor and 44% from three in the second half. Iowa also made 22-25 (88%) from the charity stripe. Conner McCaffery stepped in for his brother Patrick and scored 16 points including 6-6 from the free throw line. Kris played 40 minutes, Filip 37:53 and Conner 36 minutes. Kris and Filip each had ten boards.
It’s fun to see the confidence building every game for Filip as he is shooting 60% from the floor averaging 14.4 and 8.5 rebounds, both second behind Kris.
Patrick
When Patrick was 13 doctors found a tumor in his lungs.
March 19 was the day they were going to remove the tumor, the same day Iowa would play Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA “March Madness.” Fran stayed for the surgery in Iowa City and flew to the game to coach the Hawkeyes.
The Hawks lost to the Volunteers in overtime 78-65.
Patrick would go on to be Iowa City West’s all-time leading scorer and is in his 4th year as a Hawkeye. The 6-9 junior has struggled with anxiety since high school.
It hit him hard lately so he decided to take time off to get it managed so he can feel better.
I really admire Patrick because I have suffered from major anxiety since Covid hit the United States in 2020.
It was Thursday, March 9th and the Big Ten Tournament was in the second round. Iowa was scheduled to play Minnesota around 7 p.m. The Hawkeyes came into the game 20-11,11-9 in the conference. Iowa was a 5th seed, Minnesota 8th. Michigan was playing Rutgers in the opening game when the announcers reported the Big Ten tournament was cancelled.
I was numb.
Covid was spreading throughout the United States and sooner than later all sports would be shut down.
I am not only a Hawkeye fan but follow football, basketball, wrestling and baseball pro and college. What a long summer with no sports and my anxiety started building up.
I went to counselling, took medication, swam and rode my bike as much as possible.
Since last fall when football started I feel I’m getting my mojo back. I have lost over 30 pounds (which I needed) but had no energy the first year of Covid.
I even got up in the morning and instead of watching Sports Center, I watched reruns of Rawhide with a young Clint Eastwood. Before Covid, I was a morning person and I’m getting back to having energy at sunrise. I have never drank coffee so my energy comes from within.
Everybody says to try to take it “One day at a time” which is easier said than done.
Patrick has great parents, great teammates and a lot of Hawkeye fans that are in his corner.
All I can say is, don’t stop believing.
Iowa 76 Rutgers 65
I didn’t see this coming.
The Hawks not only won but they pretty much led start to finish.
Remember that ugly loss at Rutgers?
Iowa shot 27.9% from the floor, 22.2% (6-27) from three and lost 48-46 on a bad call which led to Ron Harper’s two free throws with .02 seconds left.
Iowa led by as much as 18 in the second half and Payton Sandfort broke out of his slump big time. The 6-7 sophomore made four baskets in a row in the second half including three 3-pointers.
Filip Rebraca scored 16 points with 12 boards, three blocks and he played all 40 minutes.
Kris Murray had 17 and was 7-11 from the floor
“I told the guys, I don’t know if I coached a game where they executed the game plan any better,” said coach Fran.
Hawkeye Women
Talk about an explosive offense.
Michigan came into the game giving up an average of 58.8 points per game.
Iowa had 41 at half time.
If the Hawks can have all five starters scoring and four in double figures, they could make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
Caitlin had her usual game with 28 points and eight rebounds.
Monica Czinano, who was double teamed a lot, scored 19 shooting 7-9 from the floor and 5-5 from the free throw line with a career high eight assists,
McKenna Warlock chipped in 14 including 4-6 from three.
In the last four games, the 6-1 senior has made 13-20 from three and is averaging 15 points per game.
Kate Martin scored all 10 of her points in the third period and was 4-8 from the field.
Gabby Marshall hit two 3-pointers including a clutch three with a minute left in the game to give Iowa a 10 point lead, 87-7.
Hannah Stuelke and Molly Davis came off the bench to combine for 17 points, six rebounds and Molly had four assists.
The Hawks shot 59.6% from the floor, 45% from three and 94.4% (17-18) from the free throw line.
Those numbers will win a lot of games.
Hawkeye Wrestlers
Iowa hosted Illinois Friday and traveled to Purdue Sunday
The Hawks needed Tony Cassioppi to win last Friday at Carver to beat Illinois 25-19.
Spencer Lee and Max Murin got pins for Iowa, but the Hawks have work to do to compete for the Big Ten and NCAA title.
The Purdue match saw Iowa win eight of ten matches. That’s the 12th straight dual win dating back to last season.
The match of the day was the very first one with Spencer Lee getting taken to his back in the first period and trailed 8-1. Before the period was over, Spencer tied the score and then got the pin.
“That’s what wrestling is all about,” said Spencer who has won 45 wins in a row. “It’s a never quit sport and never quit attitude.”
Abe Assad also got a pin for the Hawks.
Iowa had bonus points in six matches.
Wrap Up
Two great road wins for the women and men’s basketball team.
The wrestlers are still trying to find their lineup but keep winning.