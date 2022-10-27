Last season, the Iowa Hawkeye women did something no other Iowa team has done — they were co-Big Ten champions and won the Big Ten tournament title.
The Big Ten tournament started in 1995 and the Hawkeyes have won four titles including two of the last four.
Lisa Bluder has coached Iowa to three titles, Angie Lee won the title in 1997.
All five starters are back and the Hawkeyes are preseason favorites to repeat. They are also ranked fourth in the preseason poll, their highest preseason ranking since 1994.
Catlin Clark
You start with two-time first team All American Catlin Clark. Catlin was named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year after having a record-breaking sophomore season. All Catlin did is lead the nation in scoring for the second year in a row and led the nation in assists becoming the only female to lead the nation in scoring and assists in the same season. Catlin is the fastest women’s player to reach 1,000 points.
The junior from Des Moines also led the team in rebounds with 256.
It’s not just Catlin putting up big numbers, it’s how she does it
At one time, Catlin was 6-9 from beyond 30 feet.
The 3-point line is 22 feet, 1.75 inches and Catlin routinely shoots from 25 feet or more.
We could be watching one of the greatest college basketball players ever and she has two years left.
The 6-1 junior has plenty of help.
Monica Czinano
Monica (6-3) had the tall task of replacing all world Megan Gustafson.
All she did is become first team All-Big Ten three years in a row plus leading the nation in field goal percentage two of the last three years.
Monica chose to come back for her fifth year because of Covid and I think that is great!
The senior from Minnesota (who didn’t recruit her) averaged 16 points as a sophomore, 19.3 as a junior and 21.2 last year.
“I really believe that Catlin and Monica are one of the most dynamic duos in the country,” said coach Bluder.
McKenna Warnock
McKenna (6-1) has played in 86 games for the Hawkeyes with 59 starts.
For her career she is averaging 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, shooting 52% from the floor, 43% from three and 77% from the free throw line.
She is a great defender and was second on the team with 175 boards.
Kate Martin
Lisa Bluder said Kate (6-1) is one of the best captains she has ever had.
Kate was second on the team with 111 assists and was academic All-Big Ten.
“You want Kate on your side,” said Lisa Bluder. “Kate will fill any role we ask of her.”
Gabbie Marshall
Gabbie led the team in steals with 50 and shot 39% from 3-point range. The 5-9 senior from Ohio is shooting 42% from 3-point range in her first three seasons.
The Hawkeyes are deep and have some talented freshman in the mix.
Molly Davis, a transfer from Central Michigan, gives Iowa another point guard.
“Molly gives us depth at both guard positions,” said coach Bluder.
This should be a fun group to watch and season ticket sales are at an all-time high.