Last week against Northwestern, Caitlin surpassed Ally Disterhoft to become the second-leading scorer in Iowa history with 2,117 points.
Megan Gustafson leads with 2,804.
Caitlin is averaging around 800 points per season so it’s just a matter of time before she is on top. The 6-1 junior has scored in double figures in 69 straight games, which is a NCAA Division 1 best. Caitlin is the only player in the nation with more than 440 points, 125 rebounds, 110 assists and 25 steals this season.
Oh yeah, Caitlin was voted ESPN’s Midseason National Player of the Year. She now has 32 double-doubles scoring 20 against the Wildcats with 11 assists and nine rebounds. She has seven triple-doubles which is a Big Ten record.
Hannah Stuelke came off the bench, scored a career high 17 points with nine boards, two assists and one steal playing only 14:28 minutes against Northwestern. The 6-2 freshman was 8-11 from the field and is shooting 57% from the floor for the season.
Iowa shot over 50% in all four quarters shooting 59% for the game.
With a lot of help from Monica and Hannah, the Hawks outscored the Cats 52-32 on points in the paint.
“I was happy how we brought the intensity from the jump,” said coach Bluder.
Iowa 108, Penn State 67
For the second game in a row the Hawkeyes cleared the bench and all 14 players got into the game. When you start the game hitting 15 of your first 20 shots (75%) and lead 35-14 at the end of the first quarter you have an idea that a lot of Hawkeyes will see action.
“I thought that first quarter we set the tone on both ends,” Bluder said. “We had a great crowd here (12,436), they were behind us. We did a good job of handling their press. We had 26 assists and 11 turnovers. Shot the ball very, very well and also defended well.”
Penn State shot 38% (6-16) from the floor and 16% (1-6) in the opening period.
“Five people in double figures,” said the head coach. “I love that. I thought our team was really focused.”
You start with Caitlin (27 points), Monica (20), McKenna (16), Sydney Affolter (12) and Hannah Stuelke (11). Sydney and Hannah came off the bench as Iowa outscored State 42-22 on bench points.
“It’s good that you can go to your bench like that and have confidence that they will go in and do a great job,” the coach said.
All five starters had two assists or more with Caitlin leading with 10. Caitlin also passed Lindsey Meder on 3-pointers made and trails Melissa Dixon who had 334.
Men’s Basketball
The Hawk men had two home games last week with Michigan and Maryland coming to Carver.
Iowa 93, Michigan 84 (OT)
When the Hawkeyes started the Big Ten season 0-3 there was cause for concern.
Throw in Patrick McCaffery sitting out after the Penn State loss, and where do the Hawks go from there?
The bench, for starters.
The Hawk bench outscored the Wolverine bench 42-12 led by Payton Sandfort who scored a career high 26 points, 24 in the second half. Freshman Josh Dix, who played point guard in the second half, also had career highs in minutes (31:11), points (10) and assists (5) and only one turnover.
A couple of other stats stick out.
Iowa had only six turnovers, outscored Michigan 42-12 on bench points and only led for 6:25.
Filip Rebraca had his 4th double-double in the last five Big Ten games with 12 points and 13 rebounds going against 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson, who came into the game averaging 187 points.
Iowa held him to 12.
It sure helps when Kris Murray plays all 45 minutes, scores 27 with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“It shows you the depth we have to go in different directions,” said coach Fran.
The Iowa defense locked it down in the second half holding Michigan to 1-8 shooting from the floor in overtime.
Iowa 81, Maryland 67
I’ve got to give Tony Perkins credit.
In the two games before Maryland, Tony played 27 minutes against Rutgers and scored five points. Against Michigan the 6-1 junior only played 16 minutes scoring two points. Both were Iowa wins but Tony was struggling.
Against Maryland, Tony played 37 minutes, scored a career high 22 points (10-13 from the floor) with four rebounds, three assists and a career best two blocked shots.
“This was a good game for Tony,” said coach Fran. “He has an aggressive mindset and that’s what you want. He just went after it and did a good job finishing.”
Kris Murray was in foul trouble in the first half and scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half.
Conner McCaffery and Payton Sandfort picked up the slack each scoring 12.
The Hawks shot 60% from the floor and 42.9% from three.
Iowa was running and gunning having a 15-0 advantage on fast break points.
Iowa Wrestling
The 2nd ranked Hawkeye wrestlers beat Northwestern 27-12 winning four matches with bonus points.
Spencer Lee, who was the last Hawkeye to wrestle, got his 4th straight pin. This is the second time in Spencer’s career that he has pinned four straight opponents.
“They should wrestle Spencer Lee last every match,” said head coach Tom Brands. “That is what is supposed to look like.”
2nd ranked Real Woods got a tech fall at 141 (17-2).
“It’s important for me to start fast,” said Woods. “I like to put points on the board.
What a great name…Real Woods, who was a two-time all American at Stanford.
Woods had a 42-8 record at Stanford and a was two-time Pac-12 champion.
Abe Assad had a major (10-2) at 184.
Wrap Up
You can’t get any better than 5-0.
Both the men and women are playing lights out and with Patrick McCaffery expected to be back this week, basketball is on a roll.
The Hawk wrestlers are still trying to solidify their lineup but isn’t Spencer Lee fun to watch?