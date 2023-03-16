Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
JOHNSON COUNTY — Homeowners in unincorporated Johnson County and its smaller communities who would like to have greener and healthier lawns without the use of chemicals can apply to have 50% of the costs for soil quality restoration reimbursed (up to $2,000) through the Johnson County Soil Health Program, which was launched last year. Homeowners who wish to participate must be pre-approved by the program coordinators and use a contractor from a pre-approved list.
The program goal is to restore soil quality on new or existing lawns. The restoration process involves deep-tine aeration, which removes small plugs of earth from the lawn to reduce soil compaction, and the application of clean compost to add organic matter to the soil. Good quality soil absorbs more water and provides a lawn with the nutrients it needs to be healthy. The result is a reduced need for watering, fertilizers and pesticides, with less runoff and pollutants going into local streams.
Residents of unincorporated Johnson County as well as those who live in Hills, Lone Tree, Oxford, Shueyville, Solon, Swisher and University Heights are eligible to apply for the program.
For more information, contact Kasey Hutchinson, soil and water conservation coordinator, or Becky Soglin, sustainability coordinator, in the Johnson County Planning, Development and Sustainability Department at soilhealthprogram@johnsoncountyiowa.gov or 319-356-6083.