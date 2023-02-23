DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released its evaluation report: Recommendations for Strengthening Iowa’s Community-based Services (CBS) System. Underscoring Iowa’s commitment to serving its Medicaid members, HHS sought an in-depth review of available services and programs for members with long-term service and support needs. Throughout the past year, this external review vetted Iowa’s array of services and the policies and procedures Iowans must navigate to access those services. Seated at the table throughout these discussions, consumers, families, caregivers, and providers shared feedback and insights on their positive and negative experiences with the system and their recommendations about needed system reforms.

The report released today encapsulates the strengths and weaknesses of Iowa’s CBS system and paints the roadmap for Iowa HHS in its next phase of waiver transformation.

