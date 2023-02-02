SOLON — Since 1973 the Optimist Club of Solon has hosted an annual Tri-Star Basketball Contest giving kids from 8 to 13 a chance to show off their prowess at dribbling, passing, and shooting.

“The Optimist Club is a supporter of all youth activities, that’s our main goal,” said Marv Stastny, a member since the early 1980s. “This is the first event we do each year. We do the Easter Egg Hunt the Saturday before Easter, and we’ll do a bicycle derby in June.” The Optimists also sponsor an essay contest for high school students with $500, $300, and $200 scholarships awarded.

