Addi Scheib practices her shooting skills prior to the start of the 2023 Optimist Club of Solon Tri-Star Basketball Contests Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Solon Community Center. For more photos, turn to page 12A.
Above: Denny Gruber explains the how’s and where’s of the 2023 Optimist Club of Solon Tri-Star Basketball Contests Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Solon Community Center to the 16 Solon youth who participated in the event.
SOLON — Since 1973 the Optimist Club of Solon has hosted an annual Tri-Star Basketball Contest giving kids from 8 to 13 a chance to show off their prowess at dribbling, passing, and shooting.
“The Optimist Club is a supporter of all youth activities, that’s our main goal,” said Marv Stastny, a member since the early 1980s. “This is the first event we do each year. We do the Easter Egg Hunt the Saturday before Easter, and we’ll do a bicycle derby in June.” The Optimists also sponsor an essay contest for high school students with $500, $300, and $200 scholarships awarded.
The Solon St. Mary Knights of Columbus Council No. 12129 held a free throw contest as well.
Frank Klima, Grand Knight, said “It’s fun to watch the kids come out here and shoot baskets. That’s part of the Knights of Columbus do, we work with the community and have various projects that support it.”
For information on joining the Optimists contact Marv Stastny at 319-624-3803.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 12129 welcomes Catholic men who are actively practicing their faith. For information on joining contact Frank Klima via St. Mary Catholic Church at 319-624-2228.
2023 Optimist Club of Solon Tri-Star Basketball Contest results