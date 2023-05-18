DES MOINES — The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Board of Directors unanimously voted to extend an offer to Duane (D.T.) Magee to serve as the new executive director of the association. This offer is pending contractual agreement and background check. He will succeed Lisa Bartusek, who will be retiring June 30, 2023. D.T. is currently serving Norwalk Schools as the superintendent and brings 31 years of public school experience to IASB.
“His breadth of leadership experience at the local, state and national levels, combined with his proven track record of diplomacy, strategic planning and relationship building distinguished him as an exceptional individual for the role of executive director,” said Liz Brennan, IASB Board President.
D.T. has led Norwalk Schools since 2016 and served as the executive director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners for four years prior to his superintendency tenure. He served as interim director for 10 weeks for the Iowa Department of Education in 2013 and was the Director of Human Resources and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Waukee Schools from 2009–12.
He began his education career in 1992 as a teacher, and continued teaching until he assumed the role of assistant principal at Harlan Community High School in 1999; principal at West Ridge Elementary in 2002; and principal at Harlan Community Middle School in 2005.
“We are confident that under his leadership, IASB’s success and impact in achieving its mission and vision in educating, supporting, and inspiring public school board members will continue to flourish,” said Brennan.
D.T. holds an Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Administration from Drake University; Master of Science in Educational Administration from Buena Vista University; and Bachelor of Science in Secondary Business Education from Drake. He will begin at IASB on July 1, 2023.
IASB is a nonprofit membership organization representing Iowa’s 327 public school districts, nine area education agencies and 15 community colleges.