DES MOINES — The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Board of Directors unanimously voted to extend an offer to Duane (D.T.) Magee to serve as the new executive director of the association. This offer is pending contractual agreement and background check. He will succeed Lisa Bartusek, who will be retiring June 30, 2023. D.T. is currently serving Norwalk Schools as the superintendent and brings 31 years of public school experience to IASB.

“His breadth of leadership experience at the local, state and national levels, combined with his proven track record of diplomacy, strategic planning and relationship building distinguished him as an exceptional individual for the role of executive director,” said Liz Brennan, IASB Board President.

Recommended for you