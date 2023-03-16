DES MOINES — The annual meetings of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control and Representative Council were held Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, before games began at the 2023 State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
Football: 2023-24 scheduling
The IHSAA’s two-year football assignment and scheduling process is moving forward as the Iowa Department of Education has finalized its data for school enrollment (BEDS) and free and reduced lunch percentages. These approved updates for football’s new socioeconomic factor have resulted in “final classification numbers” which are now available as preliminary classifications for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Solon remains in Class 3A.
Districts and groups (Class 5A) are expected the week of March 20. Participating schools will then submit priority lists for their available non-district contests. Once received, IHSAA will assemble regular season schedules for all participating schools with an estimated mid-April release.
Class 3A and 4A State Baseball Tourney to remain in Iowa City
The University of Iowa will continue to host the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament for Class 4A and Class 3A this summer as part of a year-to-year arrangement at Duane Banks Field. Renovations have been planned at the on-campus ballpark, but athletic department officials now anticipate those updates taking place in 2024. The 2023 event will go on as planned for July 17-21 in Iowa City (4A, 3A) and Carroll (2A, 1A). The tournament is expected to require an alternate site once renovations begin at the 2,300-seat ballpark.