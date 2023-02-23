Every so often I browse through a little pile of the notes that collect on my desk, in pockets, on sticky pads, the refrigerator door and my bedside table. Some get mixed in with grocery lists or the pile of letters I’ve been meaning to answer and bills I forgot to pay. Some are little gems of ideas for future columns; others make no sense after all this time, and I puzzle over my reasons for bothering to write them down. A small number of them make it into complete columns of thoughts and opinions that I share with you. Others seem to remain as minor irritants without enough dimension to fill this space but keep nagging at me to bring them into the light for your consideration. Some are, more or less, continuations of topics I’ve written about before. Some don’t seem broad enough to hold your attention for seven hundred or so words. Others are relatively uninteresting but still clamoring for their few minutes of fame.

The limitations of space in any publication make writers keenly aware of excess verbiage; redundancies jump out at me in the speech and writings of others. Some of the more irritating are free gift, future generations to come, new development, breaking news, former history, general consensus, consensus of opinion, or worse yet – general consensus of opinion. Bear in mind that the word “consensus” is defined as “a general opinion.”

