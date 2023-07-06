Amalie Millerd, new 8th grade science teacher at the Solon Middle School, gives an enthusiastic thumbs up while helping with the Camp Invention open house Friday, June 30 at the Solon Intermediate School.
Thomas Rohner Jr. shows his Camp Invention creations to his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth, during an open house Friday, June 30 at the Solon Intermediate School. 69 kids participated in the week-long program.
Amalie Millerd, new 8th grade science teacher at the Solon Middle School, watches as Rylee plays with the Mimic Bot she made during the week long Invention Camp program at the Solon Intermediate School. Millerd was among the Solon faculty (along with some high school and middle school students) who helped with the camp.
Victoria and Karna (and their Mimic Bot) watch as another Camp Invention participant (not pictured) prepares her Mimic Bot to join theirs toward the conclusion of an open house for families Friday, June 30 at the Solon Intermediate School. The event was the culmination of the weeklong STEM program.
