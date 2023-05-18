WEST DES MOINES – The Iowa Farm Bureau has long supported property taxpayers, and its members thank the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds for enacting property tax reform and protections in 2023. The legislation places growth limitations on local governments, helping to slow the future growth of property taxes. Additionally, the legislature continued its commitment to current property taxpayer protections, including state appropriations for property tax credits and property tax replacement payments.
Farm Bureau members appreciate the legislature’s action to update the state veterinary practice code and the expansion of scope of practice for veterinary technicians. The veterinarian access bill will authorize veterinary technicians to perform expanded practices for livestock medical care, providing additional resources for Iowa farmers caring for livestock.
Iowa Farm Bureau would also like to thank the legislature for being a continued partner in water quality progress. The legislature continued its funding commitment to long-term, dedicated funding for proven water quality and conservation practices, including funding for SF512 and appropriations for the Conservation Cost Share Program and Water Quality Initiative in the Ag and Natural Resources Budget and Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund (RIIF).
About Iowa Farm Bureau
