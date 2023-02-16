WEST DES MOINES — The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) has named Molly Shanahan as its leadership training manager. Shanahan is responsible for serving IFBF’s statewide membership by managing various leadership development programs for members and county Farm Bureaus, including the Ag Leaders Institute and Young Farmer program. Shanahan succeeds Mary Foley Balvanz who will retire in Spring 2023 after more than 25 years of service.

“We are very excited to have Molly on staff to continue growing our leadership development programs and providing valuable training and resources that Iowa Farm Bureau members have long relied on,” said Ryan Steinfeldt, IFBF field service director. “Molly’s leadership background and experience, along with her farm roots and agriculture knowledge, allows us to continue serving our members and county Farm Bureaus with leadership development opportunities and programs.”

