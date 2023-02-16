2022 was a year of growth, learning, and planning for the future for the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. As we move into the 13th year as an organization, the board of directors spent time reflecting on the past and looking to the future.During the last year, the Healthiest State Initiative expanded work in the healthy nutrition incentives and dedicated resources to meet the growing demand of the Make It OK campaign. We saw the return of in-person events for the first time since 2020 and continued to see a rapid demand for the work surrounding healthy eating, active living and mental health.

A few highlights from 2022 include:

Recommended for you