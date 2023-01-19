Ames — Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Soil and Water Conservation Society and Conservation Learning Group, will host “Conservation On Tap,” Thursday, January 26, from 6-7 p.m. at Stompbox Brewing in Davenport.
The event will provide local farmers, landowners and urban residents with a chance to discuss and ask questions about conservation practices aimed to improve water quality, reduce flooding impacts and manage risk from weather variability and climate change. There will be an opportunity for networking following the event. To ensure adequate space and food, please RSVP by calling 515-294-5429 or email ilf@iastate.edu.
“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers, landowners, and urban residents to talk about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, Iowa Learning Farms conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food. We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”
Hosts at the event will include Clare Lindahl, chief executive officer of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, Sara McMillan, professor of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering at Iowa State University and Liz Ripley. Matt Erickson with Stompbox Brewing will also join in the conversations as to why water quality matters for brewing.
Quad City native Clare Lindahl started her career working with communities and farmers to implement conservation practices in the Quad City area and now serves as the first female chief executive officer of the Soil and Water Conservation Society. In this role, Lindahl supports local conservation by advocating for national policy, bridging science and practice and uniting diverse stakeholders to achieve conservation goals.
Sara McMillan has worked with rural and urban communities across the Midwest for over 20 years to develop plans and projects that promote water quality, support access to healthy foods, and create green spaces for recreation and well-being. She is a Professor at Iowa State in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering where her extension activities connect stakeholders with data-driven research to support local to national conservation goals.
Growing up on a farm in Butler County, Liz Ripley learned the importance of soil conservation and water quality and propelled her decision to pursue a career in agriculture and conservation. With the Iowa Learning Farms, Ripley works with farmers and landowners to explore which practice options will align with their farming operation and provide best management recommendations for successful implementation of those practices.
Established in 2004, Iowa Learning Farms is building a Culture of Conservation by encouraging adoption of conservation practices. Farmers, researchers and ILF team members are working together to identify and implement the best management practices that improve water quality and soil health while remaining profitable. Partners of Iowa Learning Farms include the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources, EPA Section 319 Grant Program and GROWMARK, Inc.
About the Soil and Water Conservation Society:
For seventy-eight years, the Soil and Water Conservation Society has been the premier international organization for professionals who practice and advance the science and art of natural resource conservation. We believe sustainable land and water management is essential to the continued security of the earth and its people. Our goal is to cultivate an organization of informed, dynamic individuals whose contributions create a bright future for agriculture, the environment, and society. The Soil and Water Conservation Society is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa with chapters across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.swcs.org.