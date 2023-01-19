Ames — Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Soil and Water Conservation Society and Conservation Learning Group, will host “Conservation On Tap,” Thursday, January 26, from 6-7 p.m. at Stompbox Brewing in Davenport.

The event will provide local farmers, landowners and urban residents with a chance to discuss and ask questions about conservation practices aimed to improve water quality, reduce flooding impacts and manage risk from weather variability and climate change. There will be an opportunity for networking following the event. To ensure adequate space and food, please RSVP by calling 515-294-5429 or email ilf@iastate.edu.

